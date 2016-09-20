Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 20 September 2016 07:36 CET

Ukraine to host 2018 Champions League final

By Wires

UEFA have announced the 2018 Champions League final will be held at Dynamo Kiev’s Olimpiyskiy National Sports Complex.

It is the first time the tournament decider will be held in the Ukraine, with the match scheduled for 26 May.

Other famous ties that have taken place in the capital include Dynamo Kiev’s 1975 UEFA Super Cup clash with Bayern Munich, while it was also a venue for Euro 2012 and the 1980 Olympics.

UEFA explained the decision to hold the match at the National Sports Complex was taken at the association’s executive committee meeting in Athens on Thursday.

The stadium, built in 1923, has a capacity of 68,000.

This season’s final will take place at Cardiff’s National Stadium on June 3 2017.

