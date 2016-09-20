Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 20 September 2016

Agyemang Badu: Udinese midfielder receives award as Best Ghanaian Player in Italy

Black Stars midfielder, Agyemang Badu beat off competition from his compatriots plying their trade in Italy to win the award after finishing as top scorer amongst them last season.

Agyemang Badu was named as the Best Ghanaian plying trade in Italy last season but received the award on Monday at his residence in Italy.

The 25-year-old scored four goals in 33 games for Udinese and emerged as the top scoring Ghanaian in the Serie A ahead of Afriyie Acquah and Alfred Duncan who play for Torino and Sassuolo respectively.

Agyemang Badu has continued from where he left off last season by starting all of Udinese's games this season.

