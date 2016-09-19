Ghana ace Agyemang-Badu receives coveted award in Italy

Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu was awarded for his scoring performance in the Italian Serie A last season.

The 25-year-old netted four league goals in 33 appearances for Udinese, beating Afriyie Acquah and Alfred Duncan who plays for Torino and Sassuolo respective.

Badu was announced the winner of the award at the end of the season but the trophy was presented to him on Monday afternoon at his residence in Udinese.

"I'm very delighted to receive the award. It will motivate me to work harder and improve upon my performance from last season," he told Ghanasoccernet.com.

Badu has started all of Udinese's games in the Serie A this term.

