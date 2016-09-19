Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 September 2016 21:10 CET

Ghana ace Agyemang-Badu receives coveted award in Italy

Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu was awarded for his scoring performance in the Italian Serie A last season. 

The 25-year-old netted four league goals in 33 appearances for Udinese, beating Afriyie Acquah and Alfred Duncan who plays for Torino and Sassuolo respective.

Badu was announced the winner of the award at the end of the season but the trophy was presented to him on Monday afternoon at his residence in Udinese.

"I'm very delighted to receive the award. It will motivate me to work harder and improve upon my performance from last season," he told Ghanasoccernet.com.

Badu has started all of Udinese's games in the Serie A this term.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Politics is not about slogan likewise leadership is not a calling; it is a way of life, like culture. so you can decide to be a good leader or not
By: Raphael Nyarkotey Ob
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img