Sports News | 19 September 2016 20:25 CET

WAFA SC coach Akakpo Patron wants good pitches approved for Ghana Premier League

WAFA SC stand-in coach Akakpo Patron is calling for more improved playing fields in the Ghana Premier League. 

The former Asante Kotoko player argues the quality of football of a league is directly proportional to the nature of pitches.

Patron supervised the academy side for the whole of the second round and led them to a sixth place finish.

"I will call for more pitches and improvements in some of the pitches we have already in the country to make the league more exciting," Patron said at the post-match conference.

"Quality pitches will cushion our players to play beautiful football always and that will help us a lot."

WAFA SC ended their season with a 2-1 defeat at Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

By Nuhu Adams

