Sports News | 19 September 2016 20:25 CET

Liberty Professionals problem was financial- assistant coach Felix Aboagye reveals

Liberty Professionals assistant coach Felix Aboagye stated their financial constraints caused their jerky performance in the Ghana Premier League this season.

Players are owed salaries and bonuses and that hit them hard in the second half of the season where they managed only three wins.

They only avoided relegation on the final day of competition after a 3-1 win over Bechem United to finish 13th.

"We had some financial difficulties and other things which affected the players' concentration in the second round of the league," Aboagye said.

"We told them that the future belongs to them and this is Liberty Professionals so must make sure we avoid relegation either than that it will be a big problem for the team.

"We have been able to motivate them and sail through the task of surviving in the premiership."

By Nuhu Adams

