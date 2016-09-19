Blessing scored nine (9) goals in the first round and added 8 in the second half to win the goal king award with 19 goals.

He grabbed two hat-tricks and two braces in the process. Last season Kofi Owusu emerged as the top scorer with 19 goals, so fell too short of it, but Augustine Okrah in the last two season scored 16 goals to win the crown.

Latif Blessing scored against ten different clubs.

Before the start of the season, Latif Blessing threw a big challenge to Yahaya Mohammed that he was better than him in relation to all the attributes of a good player, being dribbling, defending, stamina and goal scoring. He added that he would beat him to the top scorer award this season.

Yahaya Mohammed hit back at Latif Blessing that maybe he doesn't know him well, so he should go to Youtube and watch his videos and come back

Let take a look at how Latif Blessing beat Yahaya Mohammed to the top scorers' gong

Match day 2

Liberty Professionals 2-1 Inter Allies

Latif Blessing

Whereas, Latif Blessing kicked the ground running by opening his goal account in Liberty's first home league game of the season, as they edged Inter Allies 2-1 at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park on match day 2

Match day 4

Liberty Professionals 1-0 Techiman City

Latif Blessing

He recorded his second goal at home when they piped Techiman City 1-0 on match day 4.

Match day 6

Liberty Professionals 5-1 AshGold

Blessing scored in 3 consecutive home league games, by hitting a brace in his side's 5-1 victory over league champions, Ash Gold

Match day 7

Asante Kotoko 3-1 Liberty Professionals

Latif Blessing scored Liberty Professionals' only goal in their 1-3 defeat to Asante Kotoko on match day 7 to go joint with Samuel Tetteh on the top scorer's chart with five goals.

Match day 8

Liberty Professionals 3-1 Berekum Chelsea

The youngster fetched a brace in his side's 3-1 victory against Berekum Chelsea on match day 8 to be on seven goals, making him lead the race for the top scorers for the very time.

Match day 10

Liberty Professionals 2-3 Aduana Stars

Latif Blessing

He scored his 8th goal of the season.

Match day 12

Dreams FC 2-2 Liberty Professionals

Latif Blessing registered his 9th goal of the season to go joint with Yahaya Mohammed on the top scorers' chart.

Match day 22

Liberty Professional 4-0 Hasaacas

Latif Blessing broke his goal drought in the second half in a 4-0 victory against Hasaacas. He registered his first hat-trick of the season in that game.

Match day 29

Liberty Professionals 1-0 Wa All Stars

He scored the only goal of the match, as Liberty Professional piped the league leaders 1-0.

Match day 30

Liberty Professionals 3-1 Bechem United

Latif Blessing struck the last hat-trick of the season on the final day of the league to save the Scientific Soccer lads from relegation and also won the goal king award with 17 goals to beat Yayaha Mohammed, who failed to score on match day 30 to it.

