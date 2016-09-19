Medeamaa FM organises Peace football gala in Tarkwa ahead of December's Presidential elections



Medeamaa FM has put together an exciting Peace football gala involving the major political parties ahead of December's crucial polls on Wednesday September 21.

The biggest radio station in Tarkwa, operating on 92.9 megahertz is seeking to project peace before, during and after the crucial Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary Candidate Seth Kwame Djokoto, New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary Candidate George Duke as well as Sedorf Asiedu-Simpe of the Progessive People's Party fame will be in attendance.

Medeamaa FM will play a curtain raiser against its parent company Mospacka Group of Companies with the group's President Moses Armah and the radio station's manager Nana Effa-Asare in action.

The fun-filled day is expected to attract a massive crowd to the Tarkwa and Aboso Park as region's premier media outlet contributes its quota to the peace project.

Incumbent John Dramani Mahama and opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo are the leading contenders in the race to the Jubilee House.

