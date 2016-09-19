Old Foes Reunited: Ghana to play Nigeria

The senior Ghana National Female Team will come face to face with regional rivals Nigeria at this year's Africa Women's Championship in Cameroon.

The draw for the November 19 to December 3 event was held over the weekend, with the Black Queens and the Super Falcons being drawn against Kenya and Mali in Group B.

Hosts Cameroon were joined by Egypt, South Africa and Zimbabwe in Group A. READ MORE: This is the secret behind Latif Blessing winning the goal king

Group A will be based in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde, with matches to take place at the 38,000 capacity Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

Group B, meanwhile, will be based in Limbe, west of Yaounde. Matches within this group will be played at the 20,000 capacity Stade Municipal de Limbe.

Yusif Basigi's Queens will be hoping this year proves to be the year they finally get their chance to lift Africa Women's Football's biggest trophy: they have been runners-up three times (1998, 2002, 2006) amid 10 previous appearances.

They will be hoping to put behind their 11-0 humiliation at the hands of Germany in a friendly played in July.

This year's 'Women's Afcon' will be missing two-time champions Equatorial Guinea, the only other team apart fro Nigeria to win this tournament since its inception in 1991. They were disqualified from participating after fielding an ineligible player during qualifying. READ ALSO: Pele settles the score between Messi and Ronaldo

The Nigerians will be looking for an astonishing 10th title in Cameroon.

Kenya will be making a debut appearance, while South Africa and Zimbabwe will be hoping to draw positively from their 2016 Olympics experience, although they both finished last with one point and zero points respectively in their groups in Rio.

Egypt will be making a return to the tournament for the first time since their underwhelming debut in 1998, where they went out without a single win.

Hosts Cameroon will be eyeing the traditional «Host and Win» this time around after finishing runners-up to Nigeria two years ago in Namibia.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh