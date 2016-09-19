Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Aston Villa star Jordan Ayew avoids suspension as he faces Christian Atsu's Newcastle United in Championship big boys clash


Ghana striker Jordan Ayew will face-off with Christian Atsu's Newcastle United in a mouth-watering English Championship fixture on Saturday after he avoided suspension as Aston Villa came through 0-0 draw at Ipswich Town. 

Ayew, 24, currently has four bookings, but will be hoping to take to the field if he is selected by manager Roberto Di Matheo.

The Ghana international has been a key feature for his side this term, but has registered no goal to his name with only two assists.

The Championship big boys go into the encounter desperately needing a win after recent setbacks.

Newcastle United suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers while Villa managed to pick only a point at Portman Road.

