Five key players in WA All Stars historic league title triumph

WA All Stars this past midweek joined the exclusive list of Ghana professional football clubs to be crowned Ghana Premier League Champions after edging Aduana Stars by two goals to one at Wa's Malik Jabir Park on Wednesday, Sept. 14 2016. Affectionately referred to as the ‘Northern Blues’ by their adoring fans, they are also the first team from the country’s Northern Region to win the coveted premier league title which has for many years being the preserve of perennial champions Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante kotoko.

Below is a brief highlight on five players on the team who contributed to the team’s enviable success in wrapping up their first ever top-flight title.

Richard Ofori – Arguably the best goalkeeper this season. Ofori has taken his time to reach the top of his craft. The former U-20 shot stopper was a constant and inspiring presence in his team’s line up during the title run, helping his low-scoring side record 15 vital clean sheets in 25 appearances.

Abdul Ganiu Ismail – The rock at the heart of Wa All Stars defence. He was often at his best to curtail moves of opponents. His solid defending prevented All Stars from conceding more. The team have conceded 19 goals, less than any team in the league.

Hafiz Adams – The skipper led by example. Hafiz is one of the long serving members of the team and was instrumental in their title success. His astute positioning and leadership on and off the field was key to the team’s success.

Richard Arthur - The hard-running and prolific Arthur has become the snarling face of Adepa’s team. Arthur’s scintillating performance earned him a dream call-up to the Black Stars. Arthur bested his previous scoring record by netting eight goals, and he was the top scorer for the team this season.

Saddick Alhassan – The midfielder kept his cool in a tension packed match to slot home the winning goal from the spot against Aduana to clinch the title. His relentless energy, driving runs and extraordinary knack for recovering possession was key to the success story.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Enoch Fiifi Forson