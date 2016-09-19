GPL REVIEW: Facts and figures from 2016 league season

2016 Ghana League season has finally come to an end. Wa All Stars were crowned champions while Hasaacas, Techiman City and New Edubiase were relegated. Hearts finished in the top four while Kotoko where 5th. What are the key facts and figures?

GOALS

A total of 499 goals were scored in 240 matches This goal tally represents 2.08 goals scored per game. Aduana Stars scored the most goals with 42 while Sekondi Hasaacas and New Edubiase conceded the most letting in 43.

LOWEST SCORING CLUB

New Edubiase scored the least goals fining the back of the net only 20 times.

BEST DEFENSIVE RECORD

Wa All Stars and WAFA had the best defensive record letting in only 22 goals in 30 matches. The Wa side also let in only 1 goal at home in the first round.

MOST WINS

Wa All Stars had the most wins of the campaign winning 15 out of 30 matches. This represents 50% of their matches won.

LEAST WINS

New Edubiase had the least wins in the season winning only six out of 30 matches. This represents 20% of matches.

MOST DRAWS

There were 66 draws with Ashantigold having the most draws in the league drawing as many as 16 matches in 30 games. The Miners thus drew 53.3% of their games.

MOST HOME WINS

There were 141 home wins with Berekum Chelsea winning the most. The 2010 league champions won 12 out of 15 home games.

MOST AWAY WINS

There were 33 away wins in 240 matches with Hearts of Oak winning 6 of these.

MOST HOME LOSSES

New Edubiase lost the most at home losing 6 out of their 15 home games.

MOST AWAY LOSSES

New Edubiase, Berekum Chelsea, Techiman City and Sekondi Hasaacas lost the most games away from home losing as many as 12.

HIGHEST SCORING GAMES

Ashantigold’s 5-3 victory over Kotoko on matchday 29 was the highest scoring game of the season

PLAYER WITH MOST GOALS

Liberty Professionals’ Latif Blessing ended the season as top scorer with 17 goals.

MANAGERIAL CASUALTIES

Nurudeen Alhassan- Aristica Cioaba

David Duncan- Michael Osei

J.E Sarpong- Prosper Nartey

Herbert Addo-Jimmy Cobblah

Seth Wire- Manuel Zacharias

Tom Strand- Manuel Zacharias

John Killa-Akakpo Patron

Yusuf Abubakar-Nana Adarkwah

Kenichi Yatshuhasi-Sergio Traguil-Yaw Preko



Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Kweku Arhin