Latif Blessing: Arsenal in sight for Blessing after Goal King feat

Latif Blessing beat Yahaya Mohammed to the Ghana Premier League goal king crown on a dramatic final day of the season and declared afterwards that he wants to take his goal scoring craft to England.

The Liberty Professionals marksman's hat trick on the final day of the 3-1 win over Bechem United not only secured his side top flight status but took his goals to 17, two more than Aduana attacker Yahaya Mohammed.

And now he wants to follow in the footsteps of illustrious Liberty Professionals graduates like Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari and take his craft to some of the biggest leagues in Europe, specifically the Premier League.

He said 'feels good' about the achievement and wants to take his exploits elsewhere. ''It's my dream to play outside, it's my dream to play Arsenal. By next season maybe I will move to another country to play my league there,'' he said.

