Sports News | 19 September 2016 14:25 CET

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan settles salaries of Liberty Professionals players-Report

Ghana skipper and Al Ahli forward Asamoah Gyan has come to the rescue of Liberty Professionals and paid the salaries of  their players.

Liberty Professionals were on the brink of going down to division one with reports of unpaid salaries threatening to wreck their stay in the Ghana Premier League.

According to a report on Ghanafans.com Gyan paid for the salaries and also paid some outstanding bonuses that some of the players were complaining bitterly last week.

Gyan who played for the Dansoman based club is one of the high earning Africa footballers and has shown his love once again by coming to the rescue of the team.

