Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 September 2016 14:25 CET

Samuel Inkoom delighted after impressive return to action over the weekend

Ghana and Antalyaspor defender Samuel Inkoom has expressed his delight after returning to action over the weekend.

Inkoom blessed with pace and power has missed Antalyaspor last three games of the season through injury but made an impact on his return to the game in his side's 3-2 defeat to Karabukspor.

'I am really happy to have returned to full fitness and its getting better,' Inkoom told Accra based Citi-FM

'All I know how to do is play football so I am very happy whenever I am back and doing my thing.'

Inkoom's return could however not save his side from going down as Antalyaspor's slow start to the season continued.

Their latest defeat sees them fall to 17th on the league table after four games.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

With a clear mind, the future can be seen with no difficulty: Winners are obvious, short physically but very tall spiritually !!!
By: Adwoa Ayamba
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img