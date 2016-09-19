Samuel Inkoom delighted after impressive return to action over the weekend

Ghana and Antalyaspor defender Samuel Inkoom has expressed his delight after returning to action over the weekend.

Inkoom blessed with pace and power has missed Antalyaspor last three games of the season through injury but made an impact on his return to the game in his side's 3-2 defeat to Karabukspor.

'I am really happy to have returned to full fitness and its getting better,' Inkoom told Accra based Citi-FM

'All I know how to do is play football so I am very happy whenever I am back and doing my thing.'

Inkoom's return could however not save his side from going down as Antalyaspor's slow start to the season continued.

Their latest defeat sees them fall to 17th on the league table after four games.

