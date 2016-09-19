Ghana Premier League: This is the secret behind Latif Blessing winning the goal king

Liberty Professionals wonder kid Latif Blessing has revealed that the secret behind his goal-king success was hard work.

The diminutive winger clinched the 2016 Ghana Premier League with 17 goals after beating off competition from Aduana Stars' Yaya Mohammed who had 15 goals.

Blessing going into his side's last game against Bechem United was trailing Mohammed by one goal but he struck three times to move above the Aduana's forward who failed to score in his side's game against Inter Allies. READ ALSO: Death on final day of the Ghana Premier League

Blessing's three goals on the long run helped the Dansoman giants to beat the drop zone after winning 3-1 against the 2016 FA Cup champions.

