Sports News | 19 September 2016 12:37 CET

Wa All Stars skipper Hafiz Adams happy with historic league title success

By MyJoyOnline

Wa All Stars captain Hafiz Adams has expressed delight after winning this season’s Ghana Premier League title.

The Wa based side were crowned champions on Sunday at the Sekondi Essipong Stadium despite losing 3-0 to relegated Sekondi Hasaacas.

This is the first time a team from Northern Ghana has won a league title and that excites defender Hafiz Adams.

“We are very delighted for achieving this feat, as players and a club we are very proud,” he said

“It has not been an easy season, but we managed to win it, glory to Allah, to our management and the supporters.

“We will definitely jubilate and hopefully build on this success in the coming season.”

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports/Benedict Owusu

Sports News

