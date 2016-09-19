Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
19 September 2016

Rahim Ayew: Ex-Black Stars player wins Gibraltor Super League

Former Black Stars defender, Rahim Ayew featured for FC Europa on Sunday when they edged beat Lincoln Red Imps 2-0 to win the Gibraltarian Super Cup.

Ayew, 28, lasted the entire period of the game, playing as a left back and distinguished himself throughout.

The former Asante Kotoko defender joined the club two weeks ago as a free agent and in his first competitive game for his new out they managed to grind out the results in the curtain raiser of the season.

Sports News

