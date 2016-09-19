Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 September 2016 12:10 CET

Enos Adipah joins Didi Dramani as coaches to win Ghana Premier League on debut season

Enos Adipah became only the second coach after Didi Dramani to win the Ghana Premier League on their debut season.

Adipah guided WA All Stars to their first ever title this campaign after amassing 51 points.

The Northern Blues gaffer just like Didi Dramani, who won it with Kotoko on his first attempt, had not coached a club in any top-flight before.

His top most job had been with King Solomon but lasted just first round.

He was appointed head coach of All Stars at the start of the campaign after the team parted company with Jimmy Cobblah.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

Do not judge.Does it means we should not point someone's wrongdoings out?
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img