Enos Adipah joins Didi Dramani as coaches to win Ghana Premier League on debut season

Enos Adipah became only the second coach after Didi Dramani to win the Ghana Premier League on their debut season.

Adipah guided WA All Stars to their first ever title this campaign after amassing 51 points.

The Northern Blues gaffer just like Didi Dramani, who won it with Kotoko on his first attempt, had not coached a club in any top-flight before.

His top most job had been with King Solomon but lasted just first round.

He was appointed head coach of All Stars at the start of the campaign after the team parted company with Jimmy Cobblah.

