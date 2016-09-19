Ghana Premier League: Kotoko fail to finish in top four despite victory

Asante Kotoko managed a 2-1 win against West African Football Academy (WAFA) at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Bennett Ofori broke the deadlock of the game in the first half, in what stood as the only goal of the half.

Back from recess Charles Boateng snatched the equaliser for WAFA, before Kwame Boateng registered the match winner for the Porcupine Warriors.

The Porcupine Warriors have secured the same points as Medeama on 46 points, but the Tarkwa lads finished above the 23 times champions of the Ghana League by virtue of a superior head to head: Kotoko drew 2-2 against Medeama in Kumasi and drew the return encounter 1-1.

