Sports News | 19 September 2016 10:40 CET

Black Sharks rout Kenya to qualify for 2016 CAF Beach Soccer Nations Cup

Ghana have qualified for he 2016 CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations after recording a double over Kenya.

The Black Sharks had already done most of the work away to Kenya and the home leg in the Laboma Beach Soccer Arena on the outskirts of Accra was a similarly one-sided affair, adding a 7-1 scoreline to the 10-3 from the first leg.

The defending champions Madagascar, who had to dig deep in their first leg against Mozambique to eek out a 3-2 victory, had a much smoother ride in the return leg in Mahajanga winning 6-2, for a convincing 9-4 aggregate victory.

Other qualified countries include Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Libya and hosts Nigeria.

The two finalists will represent the continent at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017.

