Rahim Ayew wins first title with FC Europa after Super Cup win over Lincoln Red Imps

Rahim Ayew won his first his first silverware with FC Europa on Sunday as they beat Lincoln Red Imps 2-0 to win the Gibraltarian Super Cup.

The former Ghana international played the entire duration as left back and excelled in the make shift role.

Ayew was playing his first competitive match for the side he joined two weeks ago on a free transfer.

The former Zamalek and Lierse SK player is now gearing up for the start of the season against Lions Gibraltar at home next Saturday.

