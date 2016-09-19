Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 September 2016 02:25 CET

Rahim Ayew wins first title with FC Europa after Super Cup win over Lincoln Red Imps

Rahim Ayew won his first his first silverware with FC Europa on Sunday as they beat Lincoln Red Imps 2-0 to win the Gibraltarian Super Cup.

The former Ghana international played the entire duration as left back and excelled in the make shift role.

Ayew was playing his first competitive match for the side he joined two weeks ago on a free transfer.

The former Zamalek and Lierse SK player is now gearing up for the start of the season against Lions Gibraltar at home next Saturday.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The President is the servant and a slave,while the ordinary citizen remains the ruler and the governer.
By: Prof JOHN MAWULI
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img