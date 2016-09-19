REVEALED: Asamoah Gyan rescues financally-stricken Liberty Professionals by paying salaries and bonuses

UAE-based striker Asamoah Gyan rescued his former club Liberty Professionals by paying salaries and winning bonuses ahead of their crucial league match against Bechem United on the final day.

GHANASoccernet.com understands that Gyan paid a month's salary and also cleared an one-match winning bonus.

This is thought to have motivated the players in winning 3-1 against the Hunters at home to retain their Premier League status.

Liberty Professionals ended the season with 38 points just one point and one place above the relegation mark.

In May this year, Gyan watched them beat New Edubiase United 2-0 at home and rewarded them with an amount of US$ 3,000.

