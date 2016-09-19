Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 19 September 2016 00:55 CET

REVEALED: Asamoah Gyan rescues financally-stricken Liberty Professionals by paying salaries and bonuses

UAE-based striker Asamoah Gyan rescued his former club Liberty Professionals by paying salaries and winning bonuses ahead of their crucial league match against Bechem United on the final day.

GHANASoccernet.com understands that Gyan paid a month's salary and also cleared an one-match winning bonus.

This is thought to have motivated the players in winning 3-1 against the Hunters at home to retain their Premier League status.

Liberty Professionals ended the season with 38 points just one point and one place above the relegation mark.

In May this year, Gyan watched them beat New Edubiase United 2-0 at home and rewarded them with an amount of US$ 3,000.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

hunger dey make monkey chop pepper and say tos itself , heh! i no no say pepper saf dey be pass banana wey na i dey suffer so..
By: N.Y OGOE
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img