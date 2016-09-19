Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
League Report | 19 September 2016 00:59 CET

PHOTOS: Wa All Stars crowned Ghana Premier League champions

Wa All Stars were presented with their medals and trophy as Ghana Premier League champions on Sunday after losing 3-0 at relegated Sekondi Hasaacas on the final day of competition. 

The Northern Blues became the club to lift the new trophy and pocked a cash prize of US$ 30,000.

All Stars won the league last Wednesday when they posted a 2-1 win over closet challengers Aduana Stars at home to open a three-point lead going into the last day.

They are the first club from the northern part of the country to win the Ghana Premier League.

Love and hatred have something in common
By: Atta Osei Isaac
