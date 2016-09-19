PHOTOS: Wa All Stars crowned Ghana Premier League champions

Wa All Stars were presented with their medals and trophy as Ghana Premier League champions on Sunday after losing 3-0 at relegated Sekondi Hasaacas on the final day of competition.

The Northern Blues became the club to lift the new trophy and pocked a cash prize of US$ 30,000.

All Stars won the league last Wednesday when they posted a 2-1 win over closet challengers Aduana Stars at home to open a three-point lead going into the last day.

They are the first club from the northern part of the country to win the Ghana Premier League.

Photo credit: Images Image



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com