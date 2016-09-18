Ghana Premier League: Latif Blessing's hat-trick saves Liberty's blushes as they beat the drop

Liberty Professionals beat the relegation drop after a 3-1 win over Bechem United at the Carl Reindolf Park on Sunday.

Latif Blessing's hat trick sandwiched by Abednego Tetteh's consolidation seventy one minutes into the game ensured George Lamptey's men maintained their Premier League status on the final day of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League.

Bechem United began on the front foot and dominated the early exchanges but Samuel Sarfo and Anthony Nimo, supported by Richard Antwi and Mubarak Yussif at the laterals, curtailed the early surgence of Manuel Zacharias boys.

Liberty were labouring to get themselves into the game, but when they finally warmed themselves into the game, Latif Blessing, arguably the best of the league this season, drove in a ferocious shot from about 30-yards, but he was denied by the crossbar.

The youngster jubilated as he thought the ball crossed the line, but the assistant referee declared otherwise to cut short their jubilation. He was however not denied the second attempt at goal when he beat Bechem United's back line who were caught ball-watching as he comfortably burried the ball at the right end of the post with eighteen minutes played. READ MORE: Berekum Chelsea condemn Techiman City to relegation

Bechem United appealed as they reckon he was offside but referee Joseph Lamptey pointed to the spot for a restart of the game. Bechem United looked psychologically traumatised as the energy in their play was none existent.

Liberty continued to probe for more goals, and it was Latif Blessing again who was at the right place at the right time to tap in Tamimu Muntari's low cross to make 2-0 on the half hour mark.

The MTN FA Cup champions were outplayed and were deservedly behind in the game and the first half ended with the Dansoman-based club headed for the recess with their noses in front

Bechem United returned to the pitch a much more organised and determined side, limiting Liberty to attacks. Liberty were chasing shadows in the second fifteen minutes of game and they had Eric Andoh to thank as he saved attempts from Alfred Nelson and Yaw Arnol.

Seventy one minutes into the game, Abednego Tetteh rose highest to reach a pinpoint cross Yaw Abotsi and thumped in a consolation which woke Bechem up from their slumber, but eight minutes later, Latif Blessing was brought down in the box, and he burried it to get his second hat trick of the season.

Bechem United tried as much as they could, but they ended up on the losing side.

