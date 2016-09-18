Ghana Premier League: Inter Allies beat relegation on final

Inter Allies fought gallantly to secure one point against Aduana Stars and subsequently beat relegation on the final day of the Ghana Premier League at Dormaa Ahenkro.

The visitors struck the opener before Bright Adjei fetched the equaliser for Aduana Stars.

Both goals came in the first half. The second half could produce any goal, despite Aduana Stars quest to finish the season with a win and consequently condemn Inter Allies to relegation in order to help their fellow Brong Ahafo side avoid relegation.

The Dormaa supporters getting to the late minute of the game threw water onto the field, and it held play for some minutes.

Kwame Baah, the goalkeeper for Inter Allies also mapped up delaying tactics to soak the incessant pressure from the hosts.

