Ghana Premier League: Medeama clinch fourth spot after six-goal thriller

Medeama SC earned a top four place after drawing 3-3 with Ashanti Gold on the final day of the 2016 Ghana Premier League on Sunday at the T&A Park in Tarkwa.

The Mauve and Yellows were tied on 46 points with Asante Kotoko but clinched the fourth position with a better head to head against the Kumasi based club.

Medeama began the game as the brightest side but they fell behind after Mumuni Shafiu scored the first goal for the away side. READ MORE: Kotoko fail to finish in top-­ 4, despite victory over WAFA

However, before the break Medeama took the game to the visitors and for the first time in the game - they took the lead through Akwasi Donsu's brace.

From the break, Anthony Yerful pulled even for the Miners, but the away side's joy was shortlived as Yaro Ibrahim scored Medeama's third goal.

It was end to end action in the closing stages and Dauda Mohammed restored parity for Ashanti Gold as the game ended 3-3.

