Black Queens draw defending champions Nigeria for 2016 African Women's Championship

The Black Queens have drawn rivals defending champions Nigeria, Kenya and Mali in Group B for this year's African Women's Championship.

It is a tough draw for Ghana who failed to progress from the Group stage of the last edition in Namibia.

The Black Queens have never beaten the Super Falcons at the African championship.

Group A consists hosts Cameroon, Egypt, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The 2016 African Women's Championship will be played from 19 November to 03 December in Yaounde and Limbe.

