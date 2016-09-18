Ghana beat Ivory Coast 3-1 in 2017 CAF U17 final qualifier first leg

Ghana beat Ivory Coast 3-1 on Sunday in the 2017 African Junior Championship final qualifying first leg tie.

Captain Eric Eyiah opened the scoring as Paa Kwesi Fabin's side went into the break with a two-zero lead.

But the away goal could prove crucial for Les ElÃ©phanteaux who will host the Black Starlets in the return leg in a fortnight.

Ghana are bent on qualifying to the finals in Madagascar next year after being disqualified for fielding an over-aged player against Cameroon in the qualifiers.

