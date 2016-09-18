Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 18 September 2016 20:25 CET

Latif Blessing wins Ghana Premier League goal king with final day hat-trick

Liberty Professionals star Latif Blessing won the Ghana Premier League goal king title after his treble on the final day of competition.

He finished with 17 goals; two more than Aduana Stars talisman Yahaya Mohammed.

Blessing's hat-trick also ensured Liberty Professionals remained in the top-flight after a 3-1 win over Bechem United.

Medeama's Kwesi Donsu also finished with 15 goals after bagging a brace in the 3-3 draw with AshantiGold in Tarkwa.

PEOPLE LOOKING FOR BETTER RESULTS IN THEIR LIVES MUST SPEND MUCH TIME ON EDUCATIONAL PRODUCTS TO IMPROVING THEIR LIVES.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

