GPL Final Review: Techiman City join Hasaacas and Edubiase in the drop

Techiman City pick the last relegation spot following their 4-0 demolishing at the hand of Berekum Chelsea.

The Blues showed no mercy as they clobbered their regional rivals to confirm their topflight status.

Eric Ametepe struck first for Chelsea before Stephen Owusu increased the tally. Nana Tei Horsu added his name to the score-sheet and Asiwome Fumador rounded up the win with a glorious finish.

Inter Allies survived relegation from the Ghana Premier League after holding Aduana Stars to a 1-1 draw at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro on Sunday.

Prince Baffoe scored first for Aduana Stars but Bright Adjei netted in the 30th minute to end the game in a stalemate.

Kotoko won but were unanle finish in the top four after Medeama drew 3-3 with Ashanti Gold at the Tarkwa and Aboso park.

Ebusua Dwarfs edge Dreams 2-0 in Dawu to secure their place in next season’s league.

Latif Blessing was in absolute sensational form as he scored a superb hat-trick to save Liberty Professional from the labor-intensive Division One League .

Latif Blessing raced the Scientific Soccer Lads into the lead when he netted early into the game.

The promising attacker increased the tally for the Dansoman-based side when he scored midway into the second-half and added thethird after recess before Abednego Tetteh grabbed a consolation.

Cosmos Dauda was back among the goals as Hearts of Oak under the guidance Yaw Preko finished the season on a high note with a convincing 3-1 win over New Edubiase.

Sekondi Hasaacas have been relegated from the Ghana Premier League despite beating champions Wa All Stars 3-0 at the Essipong Sports Stadium. The champions were handed the glorious new trophy after the match.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports