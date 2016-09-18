Ghana Premier League: Berekum Chelsea condemn Techiman City to relegation

Berekum Chelsea survived relegation on the final day of the Ghana Premier League, as they walloped Techiman City 4-0 in the Brong Ahafo derby.

The 2012 champions were lying just a place above the drop zone before the final day games and were on the same points with Techiman City.

Eric Ametepe started the scoring in the first half of the game for Berkum Chelsea, before the host opened fire on Techiman City in the second half to score three goals through Stephen Owusu, Nana Tei-Horsu and Stephen Amankonah.

Techiman City by virtue of the defeat will make a return to the GN Division One League.

