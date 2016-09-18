Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 18 September 2016 19:40 CET

Ghana Premier League: Berekum Chelsea condemn Techiman City to relegation

Berekum Chelsea survived relegation on the final day of the Ghana Premier League, as they walloped Techiman City 4-0 in the Brong Ahafo derby.

The 2012 champions were lying just a place above the drop zone before the final day games and were on the same points with Techiman City.

Eric Ametepe started the scoring in the first half of the game for Berkum Chelsea, before the host opened fire on Techiman City in the second half to score three goals through Stephen Owusu, Nana Tei-Horsu and Stephen Amankonah.

Techiman City by virtue of the defeat will make a return to the GN Division One League.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Freedom in pursuit of self-discipline and Justice in fulfillment of salvation to sustain the government of Peace and maintain a right to forgive;this is all i plead.
By: Adokwei Addo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img