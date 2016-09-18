Match Report: Liberty Professionals 3-1 Bechem United - Latif Blessing hits treble to steer Scientific Soccer Lads to safety

Highly-rated Latif Blessing scored a sensational hat-trick to ensure Liberty Professionals avoided relegation from the Ghanaian top-flight after beating Bechem United 3-1 on Sunday afternoon.

Latif Blessing raced the Scientific Soccer Lads into the lead when he netted early into the game.

The promising attacker increased the tally for the Dansoman-based side when he scored midway into the second-half.

Abednego Tetteh halved deficit for the Hunters after he fired home from close range.

But Blessing was not done yet as he added the third goal with a sensational finish before home fans.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com