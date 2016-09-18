Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 4-0 Techiman City - Rampant Blues show 'no mercy' as they relegate regional rivals

An all-conquering Berekum Chelsea side displayed a commanding performance to defeat Techiman City 4-0 and consigned them back to the wilderness.

The Blues needed victory to secure their status in the top-flight while City needed a win badly.

But Eric Ametepe struck first for Chelsea before Stephen Owusu increased the tally. Nana Tei Horsu added his name to the score-sheet and Asiwome Fumador rounded up the win with a glorious finish.

City needed victory at the Golden City Park to secure their top-flight status but Chelsea showed they were in no mood for their survival campaign.

Youngster Eric Ametepe hit the opener in the 17th minute for the Blues after dazzling his way through at the back and firing home.

City came close twice in the dying embers of the action in the first-half but they failed to find the back of the net in a disappointing first-half.

Chelsea upped the ante after the break and striker Stephen Owusu struck from the edge of the area to register the second goal for Solomon Odwo's men.

Relegation was staring into the face of City after Nana Tei Horsu powered home a sensational penalty to nail the game firmly beyond the reach of City.

Asiwome Fumador added the fourth with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box.

