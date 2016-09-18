Match Report: Aduana Stars 1-1 Inter Allies - Allies survive relegation after holding Fire Boys in Dormaa

Inter Allies survived relegation from the Ghana Premier League after holding Aduana Stars to a 1-1 draw at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro on Sunday.

Prince Baffoe scored first for Aduana Stars but Bright Adjei netted in the 30th minute to end the game in a stalemate.

Inter Allies seeking the maximum points made their intentions clear right from the blast of the referee's whistle and duly took the lead in the 7th minute.

Promising striker Ropapa Mensah broke free on the right and fired at goal but his effort went against the post but Prince Baffoe arrived at the right place to bury the ball into the net.

Aduana fans demonstrated against the performance of referee William Agbovi by throwing missiles onto the pitch of play. The occurrence disturbed play for up to six minutes as the game was halted.

Cioaba Aristica's men levelled on the scoring on the half-hour mark. Winger Zakaria Mumuni wheeled off with an blistering pace down the flank. The fleet-footed player laid the pass for Bright Adjei and the striker coolly finished off for his 10 league goal of the campaign.

Allies remained resolute after the break with a commanding display in defence while Aduana continued to pile the pressure.

With the outcome of the clash having an impact on the club who will eventually join Hasaacas and New Edubiase United to the wilderness, Allies produced a strong performance.

