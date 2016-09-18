Sudanese Premier League: Augustine Okrah and Coffie scores for Al Merreikh

Francis Coffie and Augustine Okrah scored, as Al Merreikh won 3-1 against Hilal Kadougli on Thursday at home

Francis Coufie started the scoring for Al Merreikh before Augustine Okrah doubled the lead for the Omdurman-based side.

Read more: Augustine Okrah Ghanaian striker scores for Al Merreikh

The goal scored by Okrah was his 14th goal of the season in the Sudanese League.

Augustine Okrah emerged as the top scorer of 2013-14 Ghana Premier League before he decided to ply his trade abroad.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh