Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 18 September 2016 18:55 CET

Sudanese Premier League: Augustine Okrah and Coffie scores for Al Merreikh

Francis Coffie and Augustine Okrah scored, as Al Merreikh won 3-1 against Hilal Kadougli on Thursday at home

Francis Coufie started the scoring for Al Merreikh before Augustine Okrah doubled the lead for the Omdurman-based side.

Read more: Augustine Okrah Ghanaian striker scores for Al Merreikh

The goal scored by Okrah was his 14th goal of the season in the Sudanese League.

Augustine Okrah emerged as the top scorer of 2013-14 Ghana Premier League before he decided to ply his trade abroad.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Success comes to those who have the will power to win over their snooze buttons.
By: Mr Lofty Gh
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img