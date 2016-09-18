Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
18 September 2016

JM Toaso: The sad life of Manchester United fan who hates President John Mahama

For the first time in a long time, the hope of glory seemed a realistic possibility. A force that was once one to reckon had become a laughing stock because a great leader had to call it a day.

The many fans of the force knew it was never going to be a forever after. But they also clinched the tiny belief that maybe, just maybe it could have ended a little bit latter rather than how soon it concluded.

After years of torture, trials and enormous heart breaking errors, one who is deemed special was ushered into the ridiculously hard task of leading the red nation to the promise land. The fact that his specialization had failed to yield results upon his second coming at an empire he once built with his own special traits had been ignored.

Desperate circumstances needed desperate measures and there was not a desperate way to show how desperate the red nation needed to get back on track than to pick a desperate man who thought his long-time foe could be a motivation to stabilize his dwindling reputation. READ ALSO: Premier League: Watford 3 Manchester United 1

play

Manchester United have lost three games in one week



