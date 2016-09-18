Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 18 September 2016

Transfer News: Saddick Adams joins Cypriot side Turk Ocagi Limassol

Berekum Chelsea forward Saddick Adams has joined Cypriot top-flight side Turk Ocagi Limassol on a two-year deal.

Adams who returned to the Ghana Premier League this season to relaunch his footballing career brought some excitement into the domestic top-flight championship with some eye catching football.

The 26-year-old poacher in the second transfer window in the Ghanaian season was heavily linked with a move to Hearts of Oak but the Accra giants failed to price him away from the Berekum based club READ ALSO: Baba Mahama puts Hearts of Oak and Kotoko on transfer alert

Adams underwent trails at Turkish side Eskisehirspor during the summer transfer window but he couldn't land a deal at the European side.

However, with his exploits in the Ghana Premier League he caught the attention of the Cypriot side and he has officially inked a two-year deal with the Limassaol based club.

