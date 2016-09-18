Ghana Premier League LIVE play-by-play: Berekum Chelsea - Techiman City

The final lap of the 2015/2016 season is finally upon us. Champions All Stars will be crowned today a the Essipong Stadim. However, five teams - Inter Allies, Ebusua Dwarfs, Berekum Chelsea, Liberty Professionals and Techiman City find themselves embroiled in must win games in a bid to avoid being the team to accompany relegated Hasaacas and New Edubiase into the second tier league.

Ghanasoccernet.com brings you live updates from the Golden city park where two of the teams in danger, Berekum Chelsea and Techiman City square off. We will also bring you updates from other seven centers.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com