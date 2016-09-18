Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 18 September 2016 16:40 CET

Ghana Premier League LIVE play-by-play: Berekum Chelsea - Techiman City

The final lap of the 2015/2016 season is finally upon us. Champions All Stars will be crowned today a the Essipong Stadim. However, five teams - Inter Allies, Ebusua Dwarfs, Berekum Chelsea, Liberty Professionals and Techiman City find themselves embroiled in must win games in a bid to avoid being the team to accompany relegated Hasaacas and New Edubiase into the second tier league.

Ghanasoccernet.com brings you live updates from the Golden city park where two of the teams in danger, Berekum Chelsea and Techiman City square off. We will also bring you updates from other seven centers.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

If you do not respect and esteem others do not expect same.
By: Kwabena Asante
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img