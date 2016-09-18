Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Football News | 18 September 2016 15:36 CET

Watford 3-1 Man Utd: Hornets earn shock win [Photos]

By TalkSport

Watford overcame Manchester United at Vicarage Road to continue Jose Mourinho’s nightmare week, with the 3-1 win sending the Red Devils to three defeats in a row.

Etienne Capoue put the hosts in front in the first half, before Marcus Rashford capitalised on a loose ball to equalise.

However, Juan Camilo Zuniga – on as a late substitute – sent the Hornets back in front with seven minutes left, and when the same player was fouled inside the area, Troy Deeney stepped up to convert the resultant penalty in the dying seconds.

