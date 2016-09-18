Yaw Yeboah excels again as FC Twente hammer Den Haag in Dutch top-flight

Youngster Yaw Yeboah was sterling as FC Twente cruised to 4-1 win over Ado Den Haag in the Dutch topflight at De Grolsch Veste on Saturday.

The on loan Manchester city attacker excelled in the forward role to aid his side handily defeat their opponent at home.

He was trusted with a starting berth and he lasted the entire duration of the game as the Pride of the East recorded only their third victory of the campaign.

Twente finished the first half with two goal thanks to brace by Enes Ãœnal and increased their lead to three nine minutes after recess.

Den Haag fought hard to score a consolation through Kevin Jansen in the 88th minute but South Africa midfielder Kamohelo Mokotjo scored to ensure that Twente ended the game with three goal advantage.

Yaw Yeboah has made five appearances for Twente, scoring a goal.

