Sports News | 18 September 2016 14:25 CET

Ex-Bafana Bafana Ladies chairman Papa Yawson donates to Black Maidens ahead of U-17 Women's World Cup

Former chairman of Bafana Bafana Ladies Papa Yawson has donated items to Ghana's female U-17 national team ahead of the World Cup in Jordan.

Papa Yawson visited the Black Maidens camp in Oguaa and donated six cartons of special ice bottled mineral water and two cartons of Guinness malt.

Head coach Evans Adotey received the items on behalf of the team and thanked the astute football administrator for his generosity.

Black Maidens who are drawn in Group D with Japan,United States of America and Paraguay have been camping in Cape coast for the past four days and leave the country on Tuesday for the tournament which kicks off in two weeks.

