All Stars plan Ghana PL trophy parade in Wa

Triumphant Wa All Stars FC will be storming the principal streets of Wa with the GPL trophy after their last match of the season away to Sekondi Hasaacas.

The newly-crowned winners of the 2016 topflight league in Ghana, have fixed Monday, September 19, for the victory parade after ending a nine-year wait for domestic supremacy.

The warriors from the Upper West Region will be expected to be flanked by the teeming fans. The float will see management of the club present the trophy to the club’s fan base and some important dignitaries in the Upper West region.

The Northern Blues pipped Aduana Stars by a 2-1 win to lay hands on the new trophy, as well as book a place in next year’s CAF Champions League, following a hard-fought season in the Ghanaian championship.

General Manager of the club, Seth Panwum, confirmed the news ahead of the side's trip to Sekondi-Takoradi for the final hurdle of the season.

“We would be touring the main streets of town when we return from the Hasaacas game. We would take the trophy on a tour that will allow our fans to get a feel of the Cup and give them the chance to feel belonged as well."

“We would be visiting some important personalities in the region as well."

“It is an historical event and one that cannot be missed by any person related to Wa All Stars or Northern Ghana as a whole”, he said.

Wa All Stars defied all odds to surge to the summit of the log against the bookmakers predictions at the start of the season.

