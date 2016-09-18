Techiman City: Baba Mahama puts Hearts of Oak and Kotoko on transfer alert

Techiman City talisman Baba Mahama has hinted that he will be ready to join either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko provided his club get relegated.

Mahama helped the Techiman based club to qualify for the 2016 Ghana Premier League. He didn't only stop there as he displayed some great piece of football in the league and his performance has caught a lot of attention as many clubs have requested for his signature.

'I'm ready to move to any club should I get any offer,' Mahama told Angel FM. READ ALSO: Kotoko seek top-­ 4 finish

'Provided we are relegated and any team approaches me, I will not turn them down. But all will depend on the Chief Executive Officer [Mickey Charles] of my club, if he will allow me to move, fair enough, if not, I will be ok.'

He continued: 'But currently if I receive any bid from clubs such as Hearts of Oak or Kotoko, I'm ready to move there and test my qualities in those clubs as well.'

In spite of Mahama's impregnable form, his club are currently battling to maintain their Premiership status as they are at the 12th position with 37 points, going to the last game of the league which they will be play as guests to Berekum Chelsea.

