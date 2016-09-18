Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 18 September 2016 12:10 CET

Techiman City: Baba Mahama puts Hearts of Oak and Kotoko on transfer alert

Techiman City talisman Baba Mahama has hinted that he will be ready to join either Hearts of Oak or Asante Kotoko provided his club get relegated.

Mahama helped the Techiman based club to qualify for the 2016 Ghana Premier League. He didn't only stop there as he displayed some great piece of football in the league and his performance has caught a lot of attention as many clubs have requested for his signature.

'I'm ready to move to any club should I get any offer,' Mahama told Angel FM. READ ALSO: Kotoko seek top-­ 4 finish

'Provided we are relegated and any team approaches me, I will not turn them down. But all will depend on the Chief Executive Officer [Mickey Charles] of my club, if he will allow me to move, fair enough, if not, I will be ok.'

He continued: 'But currently if I receive any bid from clubs such as Hearts of Oak or Kotoko, I'm ready to move there and test my qualities in those clubs as well.'

In spite of Mahama's impregnable form, his club are currently battling to maintain their Premiership status as they are at the 12th position with 37 points, going to the last game of the league which they will be play as guests to Berekum Chelsea.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

Let us practise politics in such a way that it will favour a whole and not a fraction
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img