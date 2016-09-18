Asante Kotoko caretaker coach blames bad officiating in away matches for league title failure

Asante Kotoko interim coach Michael Osei believes poor officiating especially in away matches denied his side this season's Ghana Premier League title.

Osei took over from David Duncan after seven matches and helped them to stay afloat for greater part of the season.

Kotoko ended the season without a silverware after also suffering elimination from the MTN FA Cup.

'Maybe it because we had poor officiating in the second round, because when we go for away games, the way the home teams get the upper hand in officiating is not the same for us when we play at home so it one of the factors,' Osei said.

