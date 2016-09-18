Aspire Football Dreams Ghana To Celebrate Tenth Anniversary

Aspire Football Dreams, the fascinating and unique scouting project aimed at identifying the future talents of football is ten years in Ghana.

The Qatar government backed project provides thousands of 13-year aspiring footballers the chance to show their skills in order to become professional football players with a bright future.

For its tenth edition, the program covers an in-depth, 18 country spread, over 3 continents, relying on a team of prestigious coaches and scouts who have gathered international experience at the greatest clubs.

The Media Launch of Ten Years of Aspire Football Dreams in Ghana is on Tuesday September 20, 2016 at the British Council in Accra with Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuiye. Sports Minister as Guest of Honour

Also attending is the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantekyi and other distinguished sports personalities

Abraham Tetteh Administrative and IT Manager of Aspire Football Dream Ghana said the decade celebration will be in style as they have moved venue of camping and demonstrations to the Tema Astro Turf and hoped the players and coaches will enjoy themselves.

He noted that Aspire Football Dreams is special from other Soccer Academies because it has several advantages for the chosen player’s parents.

He revealed that the five Ghanaian youngsters who were selected last year will move to Doha, Qatar very soon.

He added that for the past nine years, all Ghanaian selected have excelled, unless they have fitness or health issues and for this season, the justification exercise for players under the age of 13 years will take place in 70 centers across the nation on September 24 and 25.

The Route Exercises involving foreign and local coaches monitoring and assessing the players will be held from September 28 to October 7.

The camping of selected players for special training in Doha, Qatar, and picking of Ghana’s representative for the next Aspire Football Dreams international programme comes off at the Tema Sports Stadium from October 10 to 14.