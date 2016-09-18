Ben Koufie: Ex-GFA chairman laid to rest

The football family have joined the family and loved ones of the late Ben Koufie at the former GFA Chairman, Black Stars coach ex-national team player's funeral and burial service on Saturday September 17 in Cape Coast.

The late Ben Koufie played his club football for Cape Coast Vipers and Kumasi Evergreens and his hard work earned him a call-up into the Black Stars in 1957.

"Uncle Ben Koufie" coached the Black Stars, Great Olympics, Akotex, African Sports and the Zimbabwean national team.

He was the head coach of the Black Stars when the senior national team of Ghana finished runners-up in the 1970 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ben Kouffie was in charge of the Warriors of Zimbabwe from 1988 to 1992 where he almost qualified them to the 1992 AFCON.

He became the chairman of the Ghana Football Association in 2001, becoming the first GFA Chairman to have played the Black Stars, coach the Black Stars and head the Association.

During his tenure as GFA boss, he developed a 5-year that emphasized on youth development which helped with developing players for Ghana's qualification to its first ever FIFA World Cup appearance.

After serving as GFA Chairman, he became a FIFA and CAF Technical Instructor were he lectured at several coaching clinics across the continent of Africa.

He sadly passed away at the age of 84 after a short illness at the Korle Bu hospital at on Monday July 4,2016.

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

No Wake- Keeping

LAYING IN STATE AND PRE- BURIAL SERVICE: Saturday 17th September, 2016 at the Christ Church (Anglican) Cathedral, Cape Coast from 7:00am to 9:00am.

BURIAL AND THANKSGIVING SERVICE - Saturday 17th September, 2016!at Victoria Park, Cape Coast at 9:30 am - 12:00noon

INTERMENT: Private

FINAL FUNERAL RITES: Saturday 17th September, 2016 at the Victoria Park, Cape Coast from 12:00noon to 6:00pm

