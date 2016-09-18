Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Sports News | 18 September 2016 10:40 CET

Nathaniel Asamoah promises to be better next season for Aduana Stars

Former Medeama striker Nathaniel Asamoah has vowed to come back stronger at Aduana Stars next season following a disappointing debut campaign at the club.

Asamoah was signed by the Dormaa outfit in the second transfer window to aid their title push but the goal poacher suffered injury which kept him out of action after featuring in just two games for the Club.

'For now I am recovery, I have started running and doing some personal training,'He told Ghana Sports.


'Is unfortunate I got injured. I was eager to help my Club win the League title.

'I am praying I recover fully and I promise to bounce back next season. Fans of Aduana Stars will see the real Nathanial Asamoah next season.'

The ex-Ghana U17 attacker returned to the domestic League after a difficult spell with Moroccan Club Raja Casablanca.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Sports News

The devil attack to the earth is the world,that is why Jesus said to his followers that you are in the world but you are not from the world.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img