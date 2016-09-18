Nathaniel Asamoah promises to be better next season for Aduana Stars

Former Medeama striker Nathaniel Asamoah has vowed to come back stronger at Aduana Stars next season following a disappointing debut campaign at the club.

Asamoah was signed by the Dormaa outfit in the second transfer window to aid their title push but the goal poacher suffered injury which kept him out of action after featuring in just two games for the Club.

'For now I am recovery, I have started running and doing some personal training,'He told Ghana Sports.



'Is unfortunate I got injured. I was eager to help my Club win the League title.

'I am praying I recover fully and I promise to bounce back next season. Fans of Aduana Stars will see the real Nathanial Asamoah next season.'

The ex-Ghana U17 attacker returned to the domestic League after a difficult spell with Moroccan Club Raja Casablanca.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com