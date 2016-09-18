Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 18 September 2016 10:40 CET

African U17 qualifier: Ghana host Ivory Cost in final round first leg tie

Ghana face Ivory Coast on Sunday afternoon in a 2017 African U17 Championship final qualifying round first leg tie in Cape Coast.

The match will be played at the 15,000-capacity Stadium on Sunday.

Paa Kwesi Fabin's side survived a scare to eliminate Burkina Faso 6-5 on aggregate after a 4-1 second leg defeat in Ouagadougou.

This was after a 5-1 first leg win in Cape Coast.
Ivory Coast beat Benin 3-1 at home to advance 4-2 on aggregate.

The return encounter will be played between 30 September and 02 October.

Ghana were banned from playing at the last tournament for fielding an over-aged player.

The 2017 African Junior Championship will be played in Madagascar from 02-16 April.

It is better to know something about everything,than to know evrything about something.
By: KOFI FRIMPONG
