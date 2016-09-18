Asamoah Gyan powers Al Ahli to victory in Arabian Gulf League

Asamoah Gyan took only four minutes to announce his return to the Arabian Gulf League as he scored in Al Ahli’s comprehensive win over Emirates club.

The champions got their title defence off to a winning start, beating Emirates 4-0 at the Rashid Stadium with Gyan netting the opening goal.

The frontman, setting out on a year-long loan from China’s Shanghai SIPG, won a penalty and then casually converted it. It was his 96th goal in 84 UAE top-flight matches, his second for Ahli following last week’s Arabian Gulf Cup strike against his old employers. Forget the club crest on his chest, however difficult that is for now, and it feels like he never went away.

Gyan was withdrawn on the hour, applauded off the pitch by the scattering of loyal supporters who braved the stifling early evening conditions to watch Ahli embark on their title defence.

He was benched in midweek for the 2-1 victory against Al Jazira in the Arabian Gulf Super Cup.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports