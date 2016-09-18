Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Sports News | 18 September 2016 08:25 CET

Jerome Boateng: Bayern Munich defender shows off bizarre thigh tattoo

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has revealed his latest piece of body art... two large Greek theatre masks of tragedy and joy, across his upper thighs.

The German centre back, 28, took to his Instagram account to reveal the freshly inked body art to his 3.6million followers.

The design dominates the entirety of Boateng's upper thighs and features two masks in black ink.

play Jerome Boateng revealed his latest tattoo design to his 3.6million Instagram followers

